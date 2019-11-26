Shiya Smith clocks career high in rebounds as the Shockers secure third straight win

Wichita State freshman DJ McCarty goes up for a basket against Houston Baptist during the game at Charles Koch Arena on Monday, Nov. 25, 2019.

The Wichita State women’s basketball team extended their winning streak to three games on Monday, winning 59-42 against the Houston Baptist Huskies.

DJ McCarty led the Shockers with 12 points and three assists. The Shockers started off the game on a 11-2 run, and led until the final buzzer.

Shiya Smith set a new career high with 17 rebounds. She helped the Shockers out rebound the Huskies 50-37.

“[I’m] really proud of Shiya and her 17 rebounds,” Head Coach Keitha Adams said. “We started her a couple games ago after she had a game where she rebounded eight. I’ve told the team that if they get eight boards that’s an automatic start.”

Smith averages 8.8 rebounds in the first five games. Her career high wasn’t just a testament to her growth but something for her teammates as well.

“I was making sure that we didn’t have to run if we got out rebounded. When we lose on the boards we have to run,” Smith said.

The Shockers defense played a crucial part to the game as they held the Huskies to 14-54 shooting from the field and 5-22 from the three. They also racked up 13 steals and 5 blocks.

The Shockers shot 34% from the field, and 25% from the three point line. However, they racked up 19 turnovers and had four players in foul trouble.

“We need to find a way to get our turnovers down. I continue to shoot for having 12 a game, so I’d like to cut that down a bit.” Adams said.

When addressing the foul trouble, Adams clarified on how they can get better.

“I think we’re going to have to practice playing defense with tennis balls in our hands,” she said. “Maybe they’ll help us move our feet. The game was also called really tight. So we’ve got to learn how to see what is being called early and adjust to how the game is being officiatied.”

Kennedy Wilson led for the Huskies with 12 points and four rebounds.

WSU next plays Oklahoma on Saturday. McCarty sees this game as an important challenge.

“This game would be good for us and test our resilience and see how hard we would play and if things don’t go our way we will see how we handle it,” McCarty said.

Saturday’s match up is also crucial for Smith as she would be going up against one of her high school rivals Aspen Williston. Tip is scheduled for 2p.m.