Shocker tennis clinches win against UT Arlington
The No. 47 nationally ranked Wichita State men’s tennis team pulled off a 4-2 win against UT Arlington on Friday after a grueling three-hour match.
After dropping the doubles point, the Shockers, had only one team win from Murkel Dellien and Marius Frosa (6-3) and were going into singles matches down by one.
WSU rapidly gained the lead, however, jumping to a 3-1 total after quick wins from Dellien (6-4, 6-3), Stefan Latinovic (6-0, 7-6), and Orel Ovil (6-4, 6-0).
The match slowed down after that, becoming a fight for every point after a loss in the No. 2 singles spot. No. 5 and No. 6 each went to a third set for Frosa and freshman Benjamin Niv, respectively.
Niv was the star of the night, but it didn’t come easy. After winning the first set 6-2, he dropped the second, 6-7. Then he found himself down 1-5 in the final set.
“I got a bit tired in the second set, and had to work through it when I was down and found a way and got rewarded for that,” Niv said after his match.
He ultimately rallied to win the match 7-5 and close the night out for WSU.
This win puts the Shockers’ record at 10-4. The Shockers will hit the road against Fresno State next weekend.
