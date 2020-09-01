American Athletic Conference to delay cross country season

The American Athletic Conference announced on Tuesday that the cross country season would be postponed until a later date. One week ago, the conference announced that the volleyball season would be delayed until Spring 2021.

The main reason behind the decision to postpone these fall sports seasons was for them to better align with the fall sports championships which were also postponed until the spring.

“We remain committed to providing our student-athletes a quality experience and competing at the highest level of intercollegiate athletics,” American Athletic Conference Commissioner Mike Aresco said in a release. “We were prepared to conduct competition in the fall in men’s and women’s soccer and women’s volleyball, but moving to the spring was in the best interest of our student-athletes as it will align our schedules to allow our teams to compete for national championships.”

The AAC will announce the spring regular season and championship formats and schedules after the NCAA Division I Council clarifies the revised playing and practice season and championship formats. No WSU sports have released any type of schedule at this point. Currently, the AAC is still planning to host a football season.