WSU women’s basketball projected to finish sixth in AAC preseason poll
The American Athletic Conference released its preseason poll on Wednesday and ranked Wichita State sixth out of 11 teams. Last season, the Shockers were picked to finish ninth in the conference.
In the 2019-20, the Shockers finished the season with a record of 16-15 and seventh place in the AAC. This year, WSU returns eight players from a season ago including Mariah McCully who finished third-team All-AAC last year.
Unlike in recent years, this team features eight upperclassmen on the roster with McCully being the lone senior on the roster. Despite losing three seniors from last year’s team, the Shockers have two more upperclassmen than a year ago.
In the poll, South Florida was selected as the conference favorite, receiving eight of the 11 first-place votes. UConn, the typical conference favorite, departed the AAC for the Big East this summer.
McCully was the lone Shocker to be selected on either of the All-Conference team and was selected onto the second team. Last season, the Shockers had no players on either team.
Full Preseason Poll
1. South Florida (8) 98
2. Central Florida (1) 79
3. Tulane 78
4. Cincinnati (2) 73
5. Temple 57
6. Wichita State 54
7. Houston 49
8. Memphis 40
9. East Carolina 36
10. SMU 31
11. Tulsa
AAC Preseason Players of the Year: Ilmar’l Thomas, F, Cincinnati and Mia Davis, F, Temple
First Team All-AAC
Brittney Smith, F, UCF
Ilmar’l Thomas, F, Cincinnati
LaShonda Monk, G, East Carolina
Krystal Freeman, F, Tulane
Second Team All-AAC
Dulcy Fankam Mendjiadeu, F, Memphis
Elisa Pinzan, G, South Florida
Elena Tsineke, G, South Florida
Arsula Clark, G, Tulane
Mariah McCully, G, Wichita State
Sean Marty is the Sports Editor for The Sunflower. Marty, a junior from St. Louis, is currently majoring in communications with a journalism emphasis and...
