Women’s Basketball defeats Alcorn State, improves to 2-0

Wichita State junior Seraphine Bastin dribbles at the top of the key during the game against Alcorn State on Nov. 30 at Koch Area.

Wichita State topped the Alcorn State Lady Braves on Monday, 71-53. With the victory, the Shockers notch their second win of the season, improving to a 2-0 record.

The Shockers were down 17-14 after one quarter of play, while shooting better from the field than their opposition. The Shockers shot 50% from the floor in the opening quarter, while Alcorn State shot 38.89% from the floor.

The Shockers outscored the Lady Braves 15-10 in the second quarter. The Shockers led 29-27 at halftime.

In the second half, the Shockers shot 55% from the field, making 15 of 27 shots, outscoring the Lady Braves 42-26 and winning the contest 71-53.

Alcorn State shot 33.3% from the field, making 20 of 60 shots in the loss. The Lady Braves made ten of 31 shots from three-point distance.

The Shockers shot 50.9% from the field, making 27 of 53 shots in the victory. Wichita State also found success from beyond the arc, shooting 46.2% and making 6 of 13 shots.

Junior Asia Strong was the leading scorer for the Shockers with 16 points, while going 8-15 from the field. Strong left the game in the first half due to a lower lip injury and received six stitches.

Despite the injury, Strong wanted to give it her all out on the hardwood. Strong’s second half takeover was critical to the team’s victory.

“I was just so ready to get back out there,” Strong said. “I was in pain as well . . . I was just thinking like okay I can go out there and I can still play my hardest, even though my lip is busted open . . . that can’t stop me.”

Two other Shockers joined Strong in the double-digit point category for the contest. Junior Carla Bremaud had 14 points and Junior Rachel Johnson ended the contest with 13 points.

Sophomore Ene Adams was the team’s leading rebounder with eight rebounds in the victory.

Head Coach Keitha Adams was pleased to see her group move to 2-0 on the season, but believes her team has a lot of room for improvement.

“We have got to move to the ball more, we got to get in rhythm with one another,” Adams said. “We are not doing that yet.”

Next up the Shockers will face Southern University at Charles Koch Arena on Friday. Tip-off is scheduled for 6:00 P.M and will be broadcast on ESPN+.