WSU+student+who+received+COVID+vaccine+hopeful+for+what+it+means+for+the+future

Though the COVID-19 vaccine has only been offered in Sedgwick County to medical professionals and those 75 and older, some college students have already been vaccinated.

Kari Coster, a junior majoring in health management, is one of the college students who qualified for the vaccine in the early phases.

Coster, who currently works at a hospital, decided to get it because of the people she is constantly in contact with.

“The main reason I got it is because I have older parents and also the main population at my hospital is the at risk older generation and it would hurt my soul so much if I was the one who caught it and passed it to someone who was way more vulnerable to the virus than I was,” Coster said.

Coster said that while she understands why some people may be hesitant, the vaccine is a safe way to help control the spread.

“I’m very confident in the scientists and the research that was done for the vaccine,” she said. “I know a lot of people are worried about how fast it came out, but my reasoning is they wouldn’t put it out if it wasn’t safe for people to get it.”

As more and more information is coming out about the vaccine, many worry about the side effects that may come with it.

Coster said that she experienced COVID-similar symptoms for a few days after the second needle administered, but she said that having symptoms was worth the end result.

“Thirty six hours after having the vaccine basically all the symptoms were gone,” Coster said. “I think 36 hours of moderate symptoms is worth it for some kind of immunity.”

Coster said once the vaccine is open to the general public, she hopes people will decide to take advantage of the opportunity to help safely re-open the university.

“The more people who are vaccinated the less likely it is for it to spread as quickly … I think once we slow the spread the easier it will be to get it under control and that way we can start reopening things more safely,” Coster said.

The state is currently in phase two of the vaccine distribution plan — which includes persons aged 65+, people who work in congregate settings, and high contact critical workers. But due to a limited supply of doses, Sedgwick County is only offering vaccinations to citizens 75 and older.

CORRECTION: A previous version of this story incorrectly stated that those 65 and older could get the vaccine in Sedgwick County.