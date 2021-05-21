WSUPD ask for help identifying man following School of Music theft

Do you know this guy? The Wichita State University Police Department needs your help identifying the pictured individual. Approximately a week ago, several musical instruments were stolen from the WSU School of Music. pic.twitter.com/1XSRGlQLga — Crime Stoppers ICT (@crimestoppers) May 21, 2021

The Wichita State University Police Department is asking for help identifying an individual following last week’s School of Music theft. The individual was spotted at a local instrument store attempting to sell two of the stolen instruments, according to Crime Stoppers ICT.

The theft happened the morning of May 11. Several instruments were stolen from a locked locker.

Individuals can contact Crime Stoppers ICT at (316) 267-2111 and WSUPD at (316) 978-3450.