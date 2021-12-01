McCarty guides the Shockers to victory against Northwestern State

D.J. McCarty drives the ball towards the basket during the game against Northwestern State on Nov. 29 inside Charles Koch Arena.

The Wichita State women’s basketball team defeated Northwestern State 70-61 on Monday. The win was the Shockers third straight.

“We just kept playing and chipping away, and it was a good win for us,” Head Coach Keitha Adams said.

Sophomore guard DJ McCarty led the Shockers by scoring 16 points during the second-half of the game and setting a team high for the night. Five of her shots came from three-pointers.

“You always want to have a player that you bring in off the bench that gives your team a lift,” Adams said. “She’s been playing with confidence and I think she’s been into it, and consistently having good practices.”

McCarty has been growing in confidence and believes that sticking to a pre-game routine is what keeps her focus on the court. She will drink a couple of gatorades and mediate with the team in the locker room.

“When I’m hitting a couple in a row it’s giving me more confidence to look for my shot. But also I know that I’m starting to hit that my teammates will be open,” McCarty said.

McCarty has been working with assistant coach Kelli Bagley on pull-up shots, mid-range shots, and three-point shooting.

“Shout out to my teammates for finding me when I was open,” McCarty said. “I work a lot with Coach Kelli (Bagley) on pull-up and mid-range (shots) and then my three-point shooting. I’ve been trying to incorporate that.”

During the first quarter of the game, the Shockers had a slow start. Junior guard Carla Bremaud opened up the scoring for the Shockers during the second quarter with a three-point shot. The Shockers took their largest lead of the night during the second quarter.

Junior forward Trajata Colbert had a strong game with 14 points and nine rebounds. Colbert said that there was a huge emphasis on rebounding. Colbert, standing at 6’2 used her height against Northwestern’s smallest opponent.

Freshman guard Jane Asinde also reached her third-consecutive double-double with 10 points and 12 rebounds.

The Shockers closed out the night with 21 turnovers. Adams believes that for 70 points and 21 turnovers they had good point production.

“If I could change something one the state sheet, that would be bringing those turnovers down,” Adams said.

During the last few minutes of the fourth-quarter Northwestern was not able to get any closer than eight points behind the Shockers.

“Today’s game was a good team win for us,” Adams said.

The Shockers will tip-off against Oral Roberts University at home on Wednesday, Dec. 1 at 6 p.m.