By The Numbers: A look at Tyson Etienne’s offensive struggles

Last season, sophomore Tyson Etienne was arguably one the best players in the country and won the AAC Player of the Year. But this season hasn’t been the same for the third year guard.

Etienne’s 2021-22 season started off with a bang, connecting on a game-winning opener and scoring a combined 55 points during WSU’s two games in Vegas. Since then, Etienne is averaging 12.8 points per game, while shooting 33.9% from the field.

After WSU lost last season’s point guard, Alterique Gilbert, to graduation, Etienne has been forced to create his own offense more, while also receiving more defensive attention. Etienne was a proven shooter through his first two seasons, shooting 39% on three-pointers entering this season.

Etienne has scored 16 or more points in nine game that looks at how efficient a shooter is — also shows a downward trend for Etienne. His TS% is at a career-low 46.2% this season. Previously, his TS% had never been below 54.6%.

“We’ve got to do a better job of getting him open,” head coach Isaac Brown said. “We’ve got to try to get him baskets in transition and get him to the free throw line. Let him see the ball go through the basket. We’ve got to screen for him more. We’ve got to put him off the ball more, so he can get the shots coming off ball screens.”

The increased shot attempts — 14.1 field goal attempts per game — have largely come from the absence of Gilbert. Etienne has played more point guard this season, making it tougher to get open looks.

Last season, he got catch and shoot opportunities 39% of the time but that number is down to 30.7% this season, according to Synergy. He’s also 30.4% on those shots, compared to 38% shooting last season.

Etienne has also struggled with taking care of the basketball this season, with a turnover rate of 14.4 — the worst of his career. Etienne was effective in that metric a year ago, with a turnover rate of 7.8 — the 16th best in the country.

Etienne will look to break out of his cold streak against Tulane on Saturday. Etienne’s most effective showing in conference play came against the Green Wave earlier this season, scoring 20 points in an overtime loss. Etienne connected on six three-pointers, tying a season-high.