Women’s Basketball snaps four game losing streak

Freshman Ella Anciaux goes for a lay-up during the game against SMU at Charles Koch Arena on Feb. 12.

Head Coach Keitha Adams kept telling her team to “pursue the ball” against Southern Methodist University on Saturday. That led to the women’s basketball team snapping a four game losing streak in conference play.

“I’m definitely working on my game every single day so just me crashing the boards, doing the small things, playing defense, trying to get a deflection, trying to get stops… the small things become big things in a win,” Asia Strong said.

The Shockers beat SMU 58-47 in front of about 12 breast cancer survivors in the annual Play4KayPink game.

The Shockers held SMU to a season low in points, and forced 15 turnovers. Adams said the difference maker though in the Shockers win was a strong presence down low.

Three of the Shockers forwards scored in double figures. Jane Asinde led with 10 points and 10 rebounds. Four of her rebounds were on the offensive end.

“What I’m most proud of our post is that when they got the offensive rebounds and the putbacks,” Adams said. “To me that second effort was really key.”

However, the Shockers went into a scoring drought during the third quarter which has been a struggle in previous games. Adams said she tried a personal superstition of hers to get her team’s intensity level up.

After the third quarter, Adams made her bench switch places, by placing the assistant coaches at the end of the bench, and the end of her lineup at the front of the bench.

“You know when things aren’t working one you gotta find some fun, one you gotta create some energy,” Adams said.

Whether it was Adams’ superstition that worked or not, Strong said the Shockers’ win was crucial in turning the season around before the American Athletic Conference Championship in March.

“It was all pressure on us but we just definitely like.. we gotta come hard,” Strong said. “We gotta bust down the door and finish and get the win.”

Up next, the Shockers will play at UCF on Wednesday, Feb. 16 at 5 p.m. on ESPN+.