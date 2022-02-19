Women’s Basketball stays over .500 with road win against Memphis

Junior Seraphine Bastin looks to pass during the game against SMU at Charles Koch Arena on Feb. 12.

Wichita State won their second AAC road game of the season and snapped a two-game losing streak against Memphis on Saturday, 68-61.

With the game tied at 56 and just under two minutes remaining, the Shockers scored six straight in just over 30 seconds to take a 62-56 lead. Asia Strong scored four of the six points followed by a Jane Asinde steal and Mariah McCully layup, to help seal the victory.

McCully led the way with a team-high 23 points on 10-of-19 shooting. Saturday’s was the fourth time this season that McCully scored 20 or more points. The senior guard also tallied five rebounds, four assists and three steals.

Senior Asia Strong reached double figures for the fifth straight game, and finished with 17 points. Trajata Colbert was the only other Shocker to reach double figures, scoring 10 points and grabbing seven rebounds off the bench. Seraphine Bastin tallied six points, six rebounds and nine assists in the win.

Despite shooting just 2-of-11 (18.2%) from beyond the arc, WSU finished the game at 41% from the field. The Shockers forced 20 Memphis turnovers, which led to 25 points. Memphis only scored 11 points off of 11 Shocker turnovers.

Next up, the Shockers will travel to Tampa, Florida to take on South Florida. Tip-off is slated for 6 p.m. and the game can be seen on ESPN+.