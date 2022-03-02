Wellness expo empowers students with resources in the community

Shocker Fit Instructor Tristram Nguyen signs students up for a game. Shocker Fit offered free health classes for students to take in the Heskett Center.

To help raise awareness of wellness resources in the Wichita community, approximately 40 businesses and organizations came to campus Wednesday to talk to students.

Beth Albers, coordinator of events for campus recreation, said that the wellness expo empowers students with wellness information.

“We didn’t do one last year because of Covid,” Albers said. “We want students that are here, whether they’re from here or not from here, to know what the community has to offer them, and typically everything here is free … So we want them to know what’s available outside in the community and on campus.”

This was one of the many events throughout SGA’s wellness week 2022.

There were approximately 40 tables at the event, including SAC, Girls on the Run, CAPS, Sedgwick County Division of Health, VASA and the Alzheimer’s Association.

Tables gave students information and free items pertaining to their wellness. Community members were also present at the event.

“I decided to come to just check out the variety of resources at Wichita State and within the Wichita community for all sorts of help, whether that be physical health, mental health, emotional health, everything like that,” Angelique Banh, graduate student, said. “Just to know what’s out there either for myself or friends or classmates who may benefit.”

Students were given a card to keep track of how many tables they visited. After visiting 10, they were entered into a drawing for bigger prizes, such as gift cards from businesses at the event and a red parking spot from the police department. Every person also received a free wellness expo T-shirt.

Samantha Dixon, a graduate student in anthropology, said that she came for the free tee but enjoyed the information she received about the difference between overeating and undereating.

Cornhole, a vertical jump tester, a pull-up bar and a gaming computer provided by the Esports table were just some of the interactive activities available to students.

Olivia Hewlett, a freshman in biomedical sciences, said that she attended after a friend told her about it. She said the VASA booth was the most enjoyable because they were interactive and she received info on programs and training that were available.

“I love how the university is supporting our health,” Lindsey Choir, senior biology student said. “My favorite one is WASAC (Wichita Area Sexual Assault Center), they’re amazing support services, love them. And I love CAPS, we support you, they are amazing.”