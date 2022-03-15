Jenkins becomes first Shocker to enter transfer portal

Freshman Chaunce Jenkins attempts a three during the game against Norfolk State on Dec. 11 inside Charles Koch Arena.

Freshman Chaunce Jenkins has entered the transfer portal, according to Verbal Commits. Jenkins becomes the first Shocker to enter the transfer portal, following the conclusion of their season last week.

Jenkins appeared in 19 games with WSU this season and finished the season averaging 2.2 points, while shooting 34.1% from the field. The Newport News, Virginia native only played in five games during the 2020-21 season, scoring six total points.

“Dedication and just trusting that my story’s going to work out in the end and trusting all the work I put in,” Jenkins said before the season. “I see myself having a breakout year, and putting people on notice. Just showing people that I can really produce.”

The Shockers now have two scholarships available for next season with Jenkins’ decision to transfer.