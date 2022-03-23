Junior guard enters transfer portal

Looking for a teammate to pass to, junior Qua Grant drives the ball down the court against North Texas on Dec. 18.

Wichita State junior Qua Grant has entered the transfer portal, according to a report from Verbal Commits on Wednesday.

Grant arrived at WSU as a transfer from Division-II West Texas A&M. Grant was a two-time first team All-American for the Buffaloes, while also leading them to their first national title game in 2021.

At WSU, Grant struggled to adjust to the Division-I level and averaged 4.5 points per game in 28 games played.

“I don’t think he should’ve played Division-II before this but everybody’s journey is different,” sophomore Tyson Etienne said of Grant. “Obviously he was able to show everybody what we see in practice every day. He definitely brings a competitive nature. I like it when he guards me in practice because I know I’m getting better.”

Grant becomes the fourth Shocker to enter the transfer portal this offseason, joining Chaunce Jenkins, Clarence Jackson and Joe Pleasant. If all four opt to leave WSU, the Shockers will have five open scholarships next season.