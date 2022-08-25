SGA meeting begins with executive session without providing reason

Student Government Association President Mitchell Adamson announces his plans for the fall 2023 semester on Aug. 24 during the third SGA meeting of the 65th session.

The Student Government Association met Wednesday night for its first meeting of the fall semester, spending about 10 minutes in executive session, appointing multiple senators, and tabling over 10 agenda items for next week.

This was the first meeting with newly appointed president, Mitchell Adamson, who was sworn in following Olivia Gallegos’ resignation on Monday.

Immediately after the call to order, Speaker of the Senate John Kirk requested to go into an executive session, a private meeting meant for discussing private matters for no longer than 30 minutes, where everyone with the exception of senators is asked to leave the room. While the executive session was listed on the agenda, no reason was listed, which violates the spirit of the Kansas Open Meetings Act.

“It was an oversight,” Gabriel Fonseca, SGA Advisor, said. “We caught that, and I will ensure that they have that for the next time if they decide to go to another executive session.”

The Kansas Open Meetings Act states that a request to go into an executive session must be made with a general note of the private matters discussed. SGA leadership did not provide a reason for the executive session in the meeting or in the legislative packet provided to The Sunflower.

Fonseca said that the executive session was held in light of Gallegos’ recent resignation.

“It was their first meeting back, so we haven’t had an opportunity to discuss it,” Fonseca said. “We had some communication errors with notifying them on Monday when we announced (Gallegos’ resignation).”

In the public forum, two groups requested more funding following the executive session.

Green Group and the Society of Hispanic Professional Engineers (SHPE) both received additional funding following their requests for more. Green Group received around $600, while SHPE received around $700.

Following budget approvals, Adamson nominated several individuals to leadership positions. Jacob Brand was nominated and approved by the Senate for the treasurer position, following former treasurer Zachary James’ four years of service.

“I was really really inspired but taken aback by his work ethic,” James said. “The way he thinks through problems.”

Other new appointees from Adamson and Kirk were Jonathan Stanger to Student Organizations Council Chairman, Dimitri Seneviratne to Media Relations Director, Valeria Paunetto to Honors Senator, Ashlynn Clark to Underserved SenAdamsonator, and Nathan Holloway to At-Large-Senator.

Before the session’s close, Adamson addressed the association for the first time.

“I know the session has gotten off to a rocky start, but I believe that we can move forward and get done for the students what Olivia and I originally planned,” he said.