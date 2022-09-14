Freshman places in top five at opening season tournament

Freshman Mackenzie Wilson placed fifth at her first collegiate golf tournament on Tuesday, Sept. 13. Wilson is from Hobart, Australia.

Freshman golfer Mackenzie Wilson placed fifth at the Payne Stewart Memorial. She helped her team to an overall sixth place finish out of 15 teams.

The women’s golf team competed at the Stewart Memorial in Springfield, Missouri on Sept. 12 and Sept. 13. The Shockers sent five women to compete in the team round for a total score and one woman to compete as an individual.

In the team event, the Shockers played a 54 hole course and finished with an overall team score of 899 (+35).

Wilson posted a score of 217 (+1). In the first round, the Hobar, Australia native recorded 2-under par, 70. She finished the second and third round with a score of even-par, 72 and 3-over par, 75.

Megan Lucas was the second highest placer of the tournament. The Senior placed 29th. Her final score was 226 (+10).

Junior Madison Slayton competed in the individual event and tied for 64th – Her final score was 22-over par, 238.

The women will play at the Johnie Imes Invitational in Columbia, Missouri on Sept. 26-28.

All Individual Results:

5. Mackenzie Wilson: 70-72-75 – 217 (+1)

T29. Megan Lucas: 76-78-72–226 (+10)

T46. Sarah Lawson: 73-83-75–231 (+15)

T49. Mar Vidal: 74-78-80–232 (+16)

T69. Brooklyn Benn: 81-76-84–241 (+25)

Individual – T64. Madison Slayton: 78-79-81–238 (+22)