Men’s tennis collects several wins in Dallas

The Wichita State men’s tennis team picked up four wins this weekend at the Hilltop Fall Invitational at Southern Methodist University in Dallas, Texas.

The Shockers got off to a slow start on Friday, Sept. 16 with both doubles teams losing their opening two matches. Sophomore Kristof Minarik and redshirt junior Alex Richards rallied back in doubles on Saturday, Sept. 17 to score a victory against SMU’s Callaway Clark and Louis Cloud (6-4). The freshman pair of Luke Bracks and Richey King went 0-3 over the two day span.

In singles play on Saturday, Richards picked up two wins, one over Oklahoma State’s Leighton Allen (6-2, 7-5) and the other over Baylor’s Justin Braverman (0-6, 6-2, 6-4). Minarik won his match-up on Sunday, Sept. 18 against SMU’s Blaine Hovenier (6-4, 6-1).

The Shockers will play at the ITA All-American Championships on Oct.1-Oct. 9, hosted by the University of Tulsa. It will be held at Michael D. Case Tennis Center.