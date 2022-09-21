Men’s golf finishes in middle of the pack at opening season tournament

Wichita State junior Brock Pohill takes a swing during the Shocker Cup on Sept. 17, 2020.

Men’s Golf finished in eighth place at the Ram’s Master Invitational in Fort Collins, Colorado.

The Shockers had a slow start on Monday. On Tuesday, the men secured a final score of 289-280-288—857 (+17).

Junior Blake Lorenz (72-72-68—212, +2) made his debut for the Shockers and showed consistent performance with nine birdies.

Sophomore Michael Winslow finished 71-68-73—212, +2 Winslow marked his best individual finish at Wichita State.

Both Lorenz and Winslow carded a 68 to tie for the best single round of the tournament for Wichita State and placed in the top 25.

Sophomore Lucas Scheufler (71-79-75—225, +15) had an eagle on the first hole of round one.

Men’s golf will be back in action on Oct. 2-4 at the Trinity Forest Invitational in Dallas, Texas.