Men’s golf finishes in middle of the pack at opening season tournament
Men’s Golf finished in eighth place at the Ram’s Master Invitational in Fort Collins, Colorado.
The Shockers had a slow start on Monday. On Tuesday, the men secured a final score of 289-280-288—857 (+17).
Junior Blake Lorenz (72-72-68—212, +2) made his debut for the Shockers and showed consistent performance with nine birdies.
Sophomore Michael Winslow finished 71-68-73—212, +2 Winslow marked his best individual finish at Wichita State.
Both Lorenz and Winslow carded a 68 to tie for the best single round of the tournament for Wichita State and placed in the top 25.
Sophomore Lucas Scheufler (71-79-75—225, +15) had an eagle on the first hole of round one.
Men’s golf will be back in action on Oct. 2-4 at the Trinity Forest Invitational in Dallas, Texas.
Melanie Rivera-Cortez is a reporter for The Sunflower, this will be her second year on staff.