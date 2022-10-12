This week’s sports in brief — Oct. 12

Baseball back in action with fall world series dates:

With exhibition games finishing up, WSU is preparing for the Shocker Fall World Series. After a 3-0 exhibition series its time to finish the fall season and train for the spring.

The payment method to attend these games is a little different. Instead of buying tickets, the baseball program is asking that fans bring a can of food to attend the games. Each can of food will then be donated to the Kansas Food Bank.

The first game is scheduled for Oct. 14 at 7 p.m. in Eck Stadium. Games then continue on Oct. 15 at 1 p.m., Oct. 17 at 7 p.m. and Oct. 20 at 3 p.m. The final game of the series will be played on Oct. 22 at 1 p.m.

American Athletic Conference Preseason:

Men’s basketball was picked eighth out of 11 teams in the conference preseason poll. The women were picked tenth out of 11 teams.

These rankings were released on AAC media day. ESPN+ ran virtual media days for the AAC on Oct. 12 and 13. The player and coach session aired at 10 a.m. on Wednesday.

The women’s team will open the season on Nov. 1 with a home exhibition game against Missouri Southern. The men will also start the season at Charles Koch Arena with an exhibition game against Newman on Nov. 2.

Defeat didn’t stop the women’s tennis team:

On Oct. 7, the Shockers won four of the seven matches against UTA. Then beat Arkansas with three wins out of five matches on Sunday. T

Three singles players from the Shockers finished the tournament with 2-1 records — which were graduate student LingWei Kong, freshman Kristina Kudryavtseva and sophomore Clara Whitaker.

In doubles play, Kudryavtseva also finished with a (2-1) record in with graduate student partner Jessica Anzo. The Shockers collected a total of ten wins between singles and doubles at the tournament. They will play again on Oct. 13-17 in Stillwater, Oklahoma for the ITA Central Regional.

Volleyball goes 1-1 in conference play:

The volleyball team hosted two games in Charles Koch Arena. The first was on Oct. 7 against Memphis. The Shockers won 3-2 in five sets (21-25), (28-26), (25-27), (25-19) (15-6) . After a first set loss, they came back to win the second. Only for Memphis to take the lead again with a third set win.

Redshirt Junior Brylee Kelly led with 20 kills for the game. Junior setter Kayce Litzau finished with 50 assists. Sophomore libero Lily Liekweg had 19 digs and sophomore outside hitter Morgan Weber had 23 digs.

The Shockers lost 3-0 (25-21) (25-21) (25-12) to SMU om Oct. 9. They lost the first two sets by four points. Sophomore middle blocker Natalie Foster and Kelly had 13 kills. Weber had 16 digs.

Softball program provides recruiting opportunities for young players:

The softball program will host a fall prospect camp and a skills camp in the winter.

The prospect camp will take place on Nov. 12 at Wilkins Stadium and the Bombraider Indoor Practice Facility. Grades seventh through eleventh can attend. The deadline to register is on Nov. 11 and the cost of the camp is $150.

The camp will go from 9 a.m.-4:p.m. Each participant will have a one hour lunch break but lunch will not be provided. Each prospect will receive a free t-shirt.

An offense, defense and pitching camp will be offered at Wilkins and Bombardier on Jan. 8. The cost for each of these camps is $75. The deadline to register is on Jan. 7. Grades seventh through twelfth can attend.

The defense camp will go from 9-11:30 a.m., the offense camp will go from 12:30-3 p.m. and the pitching camp will go from 3-4 p.m.