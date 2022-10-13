This week’s news in brief – Oct. 13

Alumni Association disbanded for new merger

WSU Foundation Vice President Mike Lamb spoke on the current status of the Alumni Association and WSU Foundation merger at the Faculty Senate meeting on Oct. 10.

A research project by a consulting firm suggested a merger between the two organizations. University president Rick Muma along with the Alumni Association Board of Directors and the Board of Directors of the WSU Foundation approved the merger.

“So at this point, the Alumni Association has ceased to exist, that structure has been dissolved,” Lamb said.

Shocker Magazine, the Alumni Association magazine, will be reinstalled under the hybrid organization.

“So we know that we’re making some progress in re-engaging with our alumni population,” Lamb said. “At least in an important print communication format.”

New staff will be brought on to help reach alumni moving forward. Alumni engagement should continue to increase as new staff is introduced.

Student Wellness Center accepting unused, expired medications

Wichita State’s Student Wellness Center (SHS) is accepting unused or expired medications to commemorate and raise awareness for National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day. From now until Oct. 20, students, faculty and staff can leave unwanted over-the-counter medications at the SHS office in the Steve Clark YMCA. Expired medications can have no effects or risky consequences, depending on the type, brand and expiration age.

Health professionals at the FDA recommend not consuming expired or questionable medication. If you have questions or concerns regarding expired or unused medications, contact Student Health Services or your regular physician.

WuShock celebrates 74th birthday

WSU students, faculty and staff celebrated WuShock’s birthday on Oct. 7 to show support for and commemorate the 74 years of serving as Wichita State’s official mascot. Wu made his first appearance in 1948 and, since then, has gone through a number of redesigns and costume upgrades before becoming the Wu we know today.

Dean of Students shares experience with anxiety, depression for World Mental Health Day

In collaboration with the Suspenders4Hope program, Dean of Students Aaron Austin shared his thoughts on his experiences with “racial battle fatigue,” loss and the importance of maintaining and caring for one’s mental health in his Story4Hope video address.

Austin’s story speaks to the importance of finding help and not being afraid to seek out therapy or other mental health resources in line with Oct. 10 World Mental Health day. Story4Hope, a video series produced by WSU’s Counseling and Prevention Services WSU WeSupportU, is open to student, faculty and staff submissions via their email, [email protected]

Celebration of life recital to be hosted for school of music professor

Walter Mays, a Pulitzer Prize-nominated oratorio director/composer, will have a recital performed in his honor as part of his celebration of life service. The music theory and composition professor passed away on July 11, after several years of service and teaching at WSU.

May’s work was performed globally and he received the Naumburg Recording Award and a Composers Award from the Martha Baird Rockefeller Fund for Music. The event will be live-streamed and available for in-person attendance on Oct. 15 at 3 p.m. in Wiedemann Hall.

Mexican-American journalist to speak in Diversity Lecture Series

As part of the Office of Diversity and Inclusion’s continuing Diversity Lecture Series, award-winning journalist Alfredo Corchado will share his stories of immigration, drug violence and foreign policy between the United States and Mexico.

His book, entitled “Midnight in Mexico and Homelands,” is a novel that shares Corchado’s experiences leaving Mexico, returning and developing a deep love for the country despite its security and substance issues. Corchado will be speaking in room 301 of the Rhatigan Student Center at 6 p.m. on Oct. 25. Attendance is free, but registration is required.