Baseball alumni Alec Bohm will take a trip to the World Series

Wichita State junior Alec Bohm throws to first for an out against USF Friday evening at Eck Stadium.

The Philadelphia Phillies are going to the World Series for the first time since 2009. However, for Shocker baseball fans, one of the Shocker greats will take a trip to the World Series with the Phillies.

The Phillies clinched a trip to the World Series by winning the the National League Championship series four games to one over the San Diego Padres

Alec Bohm is the first baseball player from Wichita State to play in the World Series since Andy Dirks in 2012.

Bohm is a 2018 graduate from the Shockers baseball program. He was named third-team all American and set the school record for grand slams in a season. Bohm was the No.3 overall draft pick by the Phillies in the 2018 MLB draft.

For the Phillies, Bohm is the starting third baseman and finished with a .280 batting average in the regular season. His on base plus slugging percentage was .713 and he had 72 RBI’s.

You can catch Bohm and the Phillies in game one of the World Series on Oct. 28 on Fox. A game time is still being determined.





