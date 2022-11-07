Wichita native reflects on his early years and decision to come back home

Xavier Bell participates in an interview at Media Day on Oct. 18. Bell started in his first game as a Shocker in an exhibtion game against Newman on Nov. 2. The Shockers won 83-52.

Xavier Bell, Wichita native, said that he hopes to bring his winning attitude to the team so that they can “get the job done” and get back to the NCAA tournament.

His first experience of playing on a basketball team happened at the age of three, playing a grade up for his dad’s team at the YMCA.

He said he owes the team’s chemistry this year to spending the whole summer together, on and off the court. Bell highlighted going to a boxing event as an important bonding experience.

“I think we have a lot of new faces and a really new team, but, I think with the guys on this team we could go really far and make a lot of things happen,” Bell said.

In his last two seasons at Drexel University in Philadelphia, Bell accomplished many feats, including being the team’s lead scorer during the 2021-2022. He also started 25 out of 28 games and shot over 49% from the field

Bell is one of 12 new members on the team this year. He said that the returning players helped the newcomers navigate the new program.

“Those guys, just being here just helping us whenever we need help and leaning on them whenever we need … It’s been huge so far,” Bell said.

Rebounding more and less turnovers are the areas that Bell is hoping to improve this season.

His decision to play for Wichita State was partly so that he could be closer to family. Even when he was in Philadelphia, he would talk to his dad everyday, and especially after every game.

“I think he’s been there every step of the way… He’s a huge part of the player that I am today,” Bell said.

His top artists to listen to before a game are G Herbo, Gunna and Lil Baby. After a successful game, you can find him relaxing with his teammates.