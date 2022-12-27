Men’s basketball wins despite early game injury exit from Craig Porter Jr.

Senior guard Craig Porter Jr. dribbles down the court during the game against Tarleton State on Nov. 26. The Shockers won, 83-71.

During the zero degree weather and storms outside, the men’s basketball team defeated Texas Southern 65-56 prior to their holiday hiatus on Dec. 22.

The beginning of the second half brought an uncomfortable surprise to Shockers when senior point guard Craig Porter Jr. was helped off the court with an injury.

Porter twisted his ankle after an awkward landing on another player’s foot. He did not play for the rest of the night. When reappearing from the training room, he walked with a limp and bag of ice taped to the injured ankle.

The Tigers dropped to 3-9 this season while the Shockers are now 7-5. Sophomore guard Jaron Pierre Jr. scored a team high 18 points.

The Shockers shot 32.5% from the field and 23.5% from the 3-point line.

The Shockers will play their American Athletic Conference opener on Dec. 28 at 6 p.m. at Central Florida.