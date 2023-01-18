More projects and construction coming during spring semester

Parking Lot 5, reserved for both students and visitors, is blocked off due to construction at Corbin Education Center.

Numerous spots on campus will soon see closures or construction due to renovations on WSU’s main campus.

List of buildings undergoing construction and/or renovations

Clinton Hall

Construction is expected to last until mid-2024. Parking lot 7, between Elliott Hall and the RSC, will lose about half of its parking stalls. At times, the whole parking lot may temporarily close.

In addition, the construction fence will begin in parking lot 7 and lead through campus to Clinton Hall.

Intensive English Center

Located right off WSU’s main campus, the center has been relocated to Lindquist Hall and the former building on 17th and Hillside will be demolished by the end of the semester.

Corbin Education Center

The work on the College of Applied Studies home started before the spring semester but is still going on. A chunk of parking lot 5, which is the nearest lot available for students to park at, is off-limits due to construction vehicles and supplies.

Currently, the fountain at the center has been restored and the final aesthetic touches on the building are almost complete. The university expects the project to be done byearly spring semester.

Cessna Stadium

After years of debate on what to do with Cessna Stadium, the plan is to start a women’s soccer team, as well as preserve the track to continue to host track and field meets for WSU and other schools.

Renovations for the stadium plan to start in late spring and will consist of the demolition of the stadium’s east stands. A look at each phase of the renovation plan can be viewed here.

Millie Marcus Annex

The new Millie Marcus Annex will be housed in the Marcus Welcome Center, which houses admissions offices. The annex will expand the center and be home to the Shocker Career Accelerator offices.

Construction is expected to begin in February.

Innovation Campus

WSU’s Innovation Campus, which houses a variety of companies and corporations, will see the start and finish of some projects. Most notably, the new building for the National Institute for Research and Digital Transformation will be completed by February.

Plans for the Innovation Campus can be found here.

Other buildings to come

After university administration hinted at the possibility of new stores, restaurants, and even apartment complexes on campus, WSU’s Strategic Communications office has said to watch for an announcement on “new restaurants and retail opening in Braeburn Square and a new apartment complex across the lake from Braeburn Square.”