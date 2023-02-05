Colbert and Asinde standout in conference loss

Senior forward Trajata Colbert goes up for a basket in the lane against Memphis. Colbert scored 11 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, making it her fifth double-double of the season.

The women’s basketball team was down by 10 (13-3) halfway through the first quarter. By halftime they only trailed Memphis by six (30-24) due to their defensive efforts.

Despite collecting seven steals off of 11 turnovers, the women’s basketball team lost to the Memphis Tigers 70-60 at home yesterday.

In the second half, the Shockers went on multiple scoring droughts, lasting anywhere from 2-5 minutes at a time.

Memphis scored 23 second chance points to the Shockers 7.

Two Shockers put up double-doubles. Senior post Trajata Colbert scored 11 points and recorded 10 rebounds. Senior post Jane Asinde scored 15 points and had 15 rebounds.

Wichita State is now 3-7 in conference play and is ninth as of today in the American Athletic Conference standings.

The Shockers have six more games left on their conference regular season schedule. Three of those games will be at home.

The women will play Tulane at home on Feb. 9 at 6 p.m. They lost to Tulane in January 76-53. The game will be streamed on ESPN+.