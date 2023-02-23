OPINION: Wichita State is violating policies of nondiscrimination

The student organization Turning Point USA was permitted to show the documentary “What is a Woman,” by Matt Walsh, despite several students voicing their concerns over this documentary to faculty.

Walsh is a self described transphobe, as can be seen in his Twitter bio, and this documentary is nothing more than a propaganda piece intent on stigmatizing trans people and dismissing their struggles in society.

The main call to action of the documentary is subtle but quite alarming. Walsh’s documentary advocates for stripping away trans rights, such as receiving the care they need for medically transitioning, and the right to self identify.

I believe this violates WSU’s policy of nondiscrimination which states, in its policies and procedures manual in section 3.02, that it does not discriminate based on gender, gender identity or gender expression. Walsh’s documentary is calling for these rights to be restricted.

This is alarming to me as well as trans students that I spoke with, who are fellow Spectrum members, over a phone call about the issue.

Watching the documentary myself, I found it concerning and emotionally taxing. As one of the students I spoke with pointed out, the film is full of lies and half truths trying to create confusion and distrust towards the trans community.

Walsh accuses members of a school board that were making accommodations for trans students of being child predators. Walsh’s documentary also pushes the narrative that youths are being pressured into transitioning and accuses trans people he speaks with of brainwashing children.

Walsh’s attitude makes it clear that he is not simply “asking questions” as he claims throughout the documentary. He chooses specific words and phrases to skew how the viewer feels about the people he is speaking to.

He speaks with several professionals that become so frustrated with his antagonistic behavior that they end the interview. He frequently refers to the trans community as a cult.

Walsh asks one pediatrician about “the drugs she gives to kids” and alludes to her chemically castrating children. This is standard behavior for Walsh in the documentary while he is interviewing people that he disagrees with.

The claims and views in the film are made to promote hateful behavior and speech and are harmful to the already vulnerable trans community. Showing this at Wichita State is inexcusable and is putting trans students in harm’s way.