This weeks news in brief — March 2

RSC to offer multiple discounts for Faculty, Staff Appreciation Day

In gratitude of the hard work performed this year by WSU faculty, staff, affiliates and partners, the Rhatigan Student Center will offer a variety of free goodies and discounts as part of Faculty/Staff Appreciation Day, celebrated on March 3.

The Shocker Store will offer 15-35% discounts on clearance and regularly priced items, respectively. The Shocker Sports Grill & Lanes will offer a 15% discount on any food or drink, and the RSC Starbucks will upgrade any tall drink to a grande or venti size free of charge. Additionally, the first 125 people to visit the RSC Marketing office will receive a free coffee mug.

A Shocker ID is required to claim any discounts or freebies. Additional information can be found on the RSC Faculty/Staff Appreciation Day website.

Sit-com set provides Hollywood-quality learning tools to Shocker Studio students

With the newest sit-com set installation at WSU’s Shocker Studios, students now have the ability to hone their lighting, film, editing, writing, sound and scene design skills like never before. With multiple angled cameras, functional props and a professional set that rivals Hollywood quality scenery, student actors and technicians can try their hand at professional skill building on a realistic sit-com set.

The 6,500-square-foot studio includes a living room, kitching and dining room, along with several operable doors and windows to best simulate what a real Hollywood set would look like. The high-quality set is expected to make the transition from student to professional more seamless for aspiring film, technician and acting students.

Walk-in headshots offered to WSU faculty, staff

WSU employees looking to update their professional headshots were invited to do so free of charge during the Office of Strategic Communication walk-in event, hosted on March 1. While the event didn’t include additional head-shot features like retouching, airbrushing, or multiple/group photos, headshots were posted on WSU’s photo bank for faculty and staff to download and use for free. Future dates will be made available and will be posted on the Strat Comm Studio Headshots webpage.

Wallace, Koch and Barton scholarship recipients named

With the end of the 2022-2023 semester nearing, Wichita State has awarded several of its most prestigious and largest scholarships to incoming freshman students. More than a dozen high school seniors were announced as the recipients for the Wallace, Koch and Barton scholarships and will begin classes in Fall of 2023 with a financial head start.

Valley Center High School senior Isabella Kilman was named as the 2023 Barton Scholar. She will receive $50,000, one of the largest business-oriented scholarships in the state, to pursue a marketing major with the Barton school next semester. Kilman is a first generation student, and was selected for the scholarship after outperforming her peers in a variety of speech and group exercise activities.

Seven students from Kansas and Oklahoma were selected as the newest Koch Scholar recipients. As the ninth class of students to be named Koch Scholars, each student will receive $30,000 (in state) or $45,000 (out of state) over their four-year college careers.

The Koch Scholars Program began in 2014 after Koch Industries pledged $1.54 million and is awarded by the Dorothy and Bill Cohen Honors College for engineering and business students.

To top off the College of Engineering’s major scholarships, 10 high school students from Kansas, Oklahoma, Nebraska and Texas were selected as the recipients of the $28,500 Wallace Scholarship. Based on student GPA, ACT scores and performance at the annual Wallace Invitational, the 10 finalists were selected from a pool of more than 175 other high school students from 10 different states. Each student will receive the scholarship funds over four years and will serve as representatives for the program that has benefited more than 360 engineering and computing students since 1980.

Going away party planned for CAPS Selena Jackson

WSU students, faculty and staff are invited to join Selena Jackson, the Counseling and Prevention services (CAPS) associate director and training director, for her going away party. Jackson, who has worked for the university since 2017, will depart in March after serving first as a staff psychologist and groups coordinator (2018-2021) before being promoted to the associate director and training director in 2021.

Jackson had a profound impact on campus counseling and care through her involvement in the WSU Diversity Equity Inclusion Committee and her many areas of research, including marriage and family resilience, trauma reactions and suicide behaviors research. Well-wishers are invited to celebrate Jackson’s departure from the university on March 3 from 4-5 p.m. in RSC 262.