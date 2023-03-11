Brown out as head men’s basketball coach

Head coach Isaac Brown yells to his players during the game against Tarleton State on Nov. 26.

WSU Athletics announced today that Isaac Brown has been removed as head men’s basketball coach “after a thorough evaluation and review of our Men’s Basketball program.”

In an email from the athletic department, director of athletics Kevin Saal thanked Brown “for his contribution to Wichita State Men’s Basketball.”

In three seasons as head coach, Brown went 48-34 overall and 26-20 in conference play.

Brown has been with the program since 2014 when he was hired as an assistant coach under former men’s head basketball coach Gregg Marshall.

In November 2020, Brown was named interim head coach after Marshall resigned and was signed to a five-year deal in February 2021.

As of now, there is no timeline on the search for a new head coach and the athletic department will pay out the rest of Brown’s contract.