Women’s basketball slated for Women’s National Invitational Tournament

The Wichita State Women’s Basketball team huddles up before play began at Saturday’s game. Shockers ultimately secured the win against Temple, final score 79-67.

For the first time since 2015, the women’s basketball team was selected to participate in a postseason tournament. They received an at-large bid to the 2023 Women’s Postseason National Invitational Tournament.

The selection comes after the team made history in the American Athletic Conference tournament by beating the No. 1 seed, South Florida. It was the first time a No. 1 seed had ever been knocked out in the quarterfinals.

The 2015 squad was the No. 13 seed in the Albany region of that year’s Women’s National Collegiate Athletic Association tournament after they won the Missouri Valley Conference tournament. The Shockers lost to No.4 California in the first round.

They are in Group 1 and will play at Kansas State on March 16 at 6 p.m. Women’s basketball has not played the Wildcats since December 2014 when they beat Kansas State 51-48 in Charles Koch Arena.

A broadcast plan has not been announced for the early round of the tournament but you can listen to the game on KFH 97.5 FM/1240 AM.