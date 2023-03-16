Four men’s basketball players head to transfer portal

After losing eight players to the transfer portal last spring, four Wichita State men’s basketball players have entered the portal since it opened on March 13.

The players who entered so far are starting sophomore center Kenny Pohto, sophomores Shammah Scott and Melvion Flanagan, and starting junior guard Jaykwon Walton

For men’s and women’s basketball this season, players can enter the transfer portal anytime from March 13 – May 11 and can withdraw their names at any time.

Pohto entered his name the day the portal opened. Pohto averaged 8.7 points and 5.7 rebounds this past season in 30 starts and 31 games played. The Stockholm, Sweden, native played three seasons down the road at Sunrise Christian Academy before committing to Wichita State.

Scott and Flanigan both entered their names on March 14.

Coming off of a National Junior College Athletic Association national title at Northwest Florida State College last season, Scott transferred to Wichita State and mainly played off the bench this season. He started four games for the Shockers and averaged 11.8 points over the 2022-23 campaign.

Flanagan came to Wichita State as a walk-on this past season from Mississippi State Gulf Coast College. He gave the Shockers valuable minutes off the bench and helped the team win a close game at South Florida with a season-high 16 points in January.

“I want to thank Wichita State coaches and staff for believing in me and giving me the opportunity to play basketball for the university as a walk-on,” Flanagan said in an Instagram post. “I’m super eager and excited to see what God has in store for me next.”

Walton, the Shockers’ leading scorer, entered his name on March 16. He came into Wichita State as the No. 6 junior college recruit in the country. The Columbus, Georgia, native averaged 13.9 points per game.