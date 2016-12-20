Shockers hand Incarnate World ninth loss in Winter Classic

Wichita State stays perfect with 8-0 record in Winter Classic

Thompson scored 11 points against Creighton.

With eight losses, Incarnate World came to Wichita in search of their first victory of the season. Wichita State had other plans.

The Shockers (4-5) earned their fourth home victory after their 73-63 win.

By the end of the first quarter, WSU pushed the lead to seven points with the help of junior forward Rangie Bessard, who scored nine of her 23 points in the early going. Senior TaQuandra Mike added six to get the Shockers going in the start.

At halftime the Shockers’ lead neared 20.

WSU pulled ahead shooting 61 percent from the floor, where Incarnate World shot 39 percent.

Bessard ended the first half with 15; Mike also ended the first half in double-digits with 10 points.

Junior forward Angie Tompkins led the team in rebounds with five after the first half, Mike closely followed with four.

The Shockers started the third quarter with more intensity than they left the game with after the half.

WSU held the Cardinals scoreless for almost five minutes of play, while picking up seven points in that timeframe.

Through three quarters, Incarnate World gave up double the possessions, handing over 14 turnovers to the Shockers.

Bessard finished with 19 points; Tompkins with 16.

As WSU emptied their bench in the second half, Incarnate World was able to bridge the gap. But the run was too late.

The Shockers led in all stat categories, aside from rebounding where Incarnate World took the advantage snagging 45 off the glass.

By the end of the game, and WSU playing more of their bench, the cardinals were able to catch up to WSU to close the lead to 10 points. The Shockers still managed to pull the win 73-63.

WSU is now 8-0 in the past four years in the Winter Classic. Junior guard Jeliah Preston was named the tournament MVP with 21 points at their previous game and 11 against Incarnate Word.

Bessard and Tompkins were named all-tournament team.