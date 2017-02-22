Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower

PHOTOS: Shockers send seniors out with a win

Wichita State beat Evansville 109 – 83 in Zach Bush and J.R. Simon's last home game.

Brian Hayes and Matt CrowFebruary 21, 2017Leave a Comment

Slideshow • 41 Photos
Brian Hayes

Wichita State redshirt senior Zach Bush and Wichita State senior John Robert Simon shake hands and hug prior to the game against Evansville Aces on Tuesday night in Koch Arena. (Feb. 21, 2017)

