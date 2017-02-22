PHOTOS: Shockers send seniors out with a win

Wichita State beat Evansville 109 – 83 in Zach Bush and J.R. Simon's last home game.

Slideshow • 41 Photos Brian Hayes Wichita State redshirt senior Zach Bush and Wichita State senior John Robert Simon shake hands and hug prior to the game against Evansville Aces on Tuesday night in Koch Arena. (Feb. 21, 2017)