Two Shockers to test NBA Draft
Two Wichita State Shockers will test their preparedness for the NBA Draft.
Shaquille Morris, a redshirt junior, and sophomore Markis McDuffie announced their intent to leave for the upcoming NBA Draft. Neither has intentions of signing an agent.
Players who do not sign an agent can have their skills evaluated about their status as a professional and return to school if they pull out of the draft pool before June 12.
The NBA Draft is June 22.
