Landry Shamet lands on Bob Cousy Award watch list

Matt Crow, Sports EditorOctober 16, 2017Leave a Comment

Wichita+State+guard+Landry+Shamet+%2811%29+turns+to+the+bench+and+claps+after+draining+a+three+early+in+the+MVC+championship+game.
Wichita State guard Landry Shamet (11) turns to the bench and claps after draining a three early in the MVC championship game.

Redshirt-sophomore Landry Shamet has been named to the Bob Cousy Award preseason watch list, an annual award given to the top point guard in Division I men’s basketball.

 

A selection committee appointed by the college basketball Hall of Fame will narrow the list down to ten in February and five in March. The winner will be announced at the ESPN College Basketball Awards Show in April. Last years award was given to KU guard Frank Mason III.

 

Former Shocker Fred VanVleet was named to the preseason watch list his last two years at Wichita State and made the final five both years.

