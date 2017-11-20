American Girls: Shocker Volleyball wins AAC outright

Close The Wichita State Volleyball team celebrates after a point during their defeat of Creighton. (Sept. 15, 2017) Matt Crow

Matt Crow The Wichita State Volleyball team celebrates after a point during their defeat of Creighton. (Sept. 15, 2017)

Wichita State earned its first American Conference championship Sunday when the No. 21 Shocker Volleyball team swept SMU to win the conference outright.

Senior Milaela Raudsepp led with 14 kills, and Emily Hiebert added 34 assists.

As outright champion, the Shockers earn an automatic bid to the NCAA tournament in December, their 11th appearance under head coach Chris Lamb. The bracket selection will be made this Sunday.

The Shockers will head to Memphis Wednesday before returning to Koch arena Friday to finish out the regular season.