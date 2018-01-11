Wichita State joins ‘industry partners’ supporting Brownback’s budget proposal

Close Wichita State President John Bardo, responds to a question during the Startup Grind ICT event held at The Lux in the fall. Selena Favela

Selena Favela Wichita State President John Bardo, responds to a question during the Startup Grind ICT event held at The Lux in the fall.

Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback’s budget proposal drew sharp criticism from GOP lawmakers Wednesday, but Wichita State President John Bardo was quick to show his support.

In a Facebook post from his official page, Bardo attached a document outlining Brownback’s proposed funding to Wichita State, including the Aviation Infrastructure Fund ($1.7 million) and the Aviation Research Fund ($5 million).

“Workforce and aviation research funding, included in today’s state budget proposal, are exactly the kinds of investments that Kansas needs. We join our industry partners in supporting these initiatives that will ultimately enhance our state’s global competitiveness,” Bardo said in the post. He tagged Gov. Brownback, Lt. Gov. Jeff Colyer, Textron Aviation, Spirit Aerosystems, and the Wichita Regional Chamber of Commerce in the post.