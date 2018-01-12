Student reports rape at Wichita State, suspect not Wichita resident

A student reported they were raped on Wichita State’s campus last month.

The rape was reportedly committed at The Flats, an apartment complex on campus. The student is a resident of The Flats.

The student said they were raped Dec. 2 and reported it to WSU police six days later.

No arrests have been made in connection to the incident. There is a “known suspect,” Robert Hinshaw, interim WSU police chief, said in an email.

The suspect does not live or work in the greater Wichita metro area, Hinshaw said. The case is scheduled for review by the District Attorney’s office to determine possible charging.

WSU police redacted all information regarding the student who reported the rape.

The incident is the second sexual assault reported at The Flats since the apartment complex opened on campus last August.