Student reports rape at Wichita State, suspect not Wichita resident

Jenna Farhat, Managing EditorJanuary 12, 20181 Comment

A student reported they were raped on Wichita State’s campus last month.

The rape was reportedly committed at The Flats, an apartment complex on campus. The student is a resident of The Flats.

The student said they were raped Dec. 2 and reported it to WSU police six days later.

No arrests have been made in connection to the incident. There is a “known suspect,” Robert Hinshaw, interim WSU police chief, said in an email.

The suspect does not live or work in the greater Wichita metro area, Hinshaw said. The case is scheduled for review by the District Attorney’s office to determine possible charging.

WSU police redacted all information regarding the student who reported the rape.

The incident is the second sexual assault reported at The Flats since the apartment complex opened on campus last August.

1 Comment
  • Real Shocker

    I have been making Facebook comments about the sexual misconduct related to Darron Boatright reported to WSU administrators by the victim’s attorneys and now my Facebook account has been suspended. Seriously? What was the result of the investigation into that incident with him? I also reported an incident related to John Bardo and David Wright and never heard anything from WSU or KBOR. What was investigated about that?

    [Reply]

