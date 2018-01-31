Man arrested following fight in Koch Arena student section

Wichita State fans "stripe the arena" black, yellow, and white Jan. 4. in Koch Arena.

A man was arrested following an altercation in Charles Koch Arena during a Wichita State men’s basketball game.

Adam Colangelo, 26, was arrested and booked into Sedgwick County jail on one count of domestic battery after a fight with his girlfriend in the student section of the arena, according to the WSU crime log.

The fight broke out just before halftime during Sunday’s game against Tulsa.

Neither the man nor his girlfriend are WSU students, said Robert Hinshaw, interim university police chief.

Hinshaw said the woman received minor injuries that did not require medical treatment.