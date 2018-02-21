Bank of America adjacent to Wichita State campus robbed

Wichita police search for a suspect that robbed the Bank of America at 21st and Hillside.

The Bank of America at the Southwestern corner of 21st St. and Hillside — across from Charles Koch Arena — was robbed late Wednesday morning, the Wichita Police Department announced.

An alert was issued through the Wichita State rave alert system at 12:26 p.m.

Police units responded to the scene with a search dog, and searched Northbound on Hillside for the alleged robber.

Police believe the suspect escaped on foot heading Northbound on Hillside.

Wichita PD released a picture of the suspect on Twitter.

Wichita PD is asking anyone with information to call their Crime Stoppers unit at 316-267-2111.

Below is the picture of the suspect regarding the Bank of America robbery. Anyone with information is asked to call our Robbery Section at 316 268-4407 or Crime Stoppers at 316 267-2111 pic.twitter.com/1C1JEUxpAy — Wichita Police (@WichitaPolice) February 21, 2018

UPDATE: At 2 p.m., Wichita State issued an all clear notice to through the WSU alert system.