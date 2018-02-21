Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

Bank of America adjacent to Wichita State campus robbed

Evan Pflugradt, Opinion EditorFebruary 21, 2018Leave a Comment

Wichita police search for a suspect that robbed the Bank of America at 21st and Hillside.

Wichita police search for a suspect that robbed the Bank of America at 21st and Hillside.

The Bank of America at the Southwestern corner of 21st St. and Hillside — across from Charles Koch Arena — was robbed late Wednesday morning, the Wichita Police Department announced.

An alert was issued through the Wichita State rave alert system at 12:26 p.m.

Matt Crow
Wichita police in front of the Bank of America at 21st and Hillside.

Police units responded to the scene with a search dog, and searched Northbound on Hillside for the alleged robber.

Police believe the suspect escaped on foot heading Northbound on Hillside.

Wichita PD released a picture of the suspect on Twitter.

Wichita PD is asking anyone with information to call their Crime Stoppers unit at 316-267-2111.

UPDATE: At 2 p.m., Wichita State issued an all clear notice to through the WSU alert system.

