Want to see the entire fees committee binder? Here it is.

The room SGA meets in every week was full to the brim with people on Wednesday, February 28 due to announcements about student fees hearing.

The Student Fees Committee met behind closed doors last Friday to deliberate how to allocate student fees, and it’s reconsidering requests made by many different campus organizations next week.

After the closed meeting, the committee suggested drastic cuts for some programs, including The Sunflower.

Funding for other programs would have increased, like Student Affairs, which was recommended an increase of $118,811.

Vice President for Student Affairs Teri Hall is the chair of the Student Fees Committee.

An hour before the student senate meeting Wednesday, where the student fees recommendation would undergo a first reading, Wichita State President John Bardo emailed a statement to Hall, calling for the Student Fee Committee to reconvene and hold its deliberations in public, “so that the campus and the community know we are committed to the First Amendment and the freedom of speech required in a first-class university.”

The Student Fees Committee — a group of students from the Student Government and university administrators — met Friday behind closed doors, barring reporters from The Sunflower and the Wichita Eagle from entry to the student fee deliberations.

Claiming the committee is not subject to the Kansas Open Meetings Act, university administrators and student government members discussed how to allocate $9,642,314.

Monday, The Sunflower wrote about how members of the Student Fees Committee might be retaliating for investigative reporting. That evening, the committee released its recommendations, cutting The Sunflower’s operating funds in half and its request by nearly two-thirds.

See requested amounts and justifications for requests presented to the Student Fees Committee, obtained through the Kansas Open Records Act, here: Student Fee and EOF Request Binder.

See the Student Fee Committee’s first recommendations here: FY19-Recommended-Student-Fees-Budget.