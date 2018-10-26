There was an aggravated robbery near Wichita State Thursday night. Students didn’t know until 12 hours later.

Two teenagers pointed a handgun at a person and demanded money around 10:40 p.m. Thursday night just south of Wichita State’s campus. WSU students weren’t alerted about the aggravated robbery until 12 hours later.

A safety alert was sent out to the WSU community around 11:20 a.m. Friday. The aggravated robbery took place at 1732 N Fairmount, across 17th Street directly south of campus.

All universities receiving federal financial aid are required to provide “timely reports” for criminal activity that is considered an ongoing threat to the campus community, according to the Clery Act.

The first page of the incident report, which is an open record, was not available as of Friday afternoon. No one was available at the WSU police department to answer questions.

When emailed questions about the timeliness of the alert, WSU Police Captain Corey Herl wrote back that the case was handled by the Wichita Police Department and that WSU police “only assisted” on the case.

“There was no threat to the university as this did not occur on university property nor was there an ongoing threat as the suspects involved did not flee toward the university,” Herl wrote in an email to The Sunflower.

The safety alert from this morning reads:

The Wichita Police Department responded to an aggravated robbery on 10/25/18 around 10:40 p.m. The incident occurred near 1732 N. Fairmount. The victim in this case was walking near the area when he was approached by two suspects. One suspect produced a handgun and demanded money. After the victim complied with the demands, the two suspects fled the area. The victim was unharmed.