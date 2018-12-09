Players held out for ‘team violations’, WSU falls short to Creighton

Wichita State redshirt junior Raven Prince goes toward the basket during their game against Creighton on Dec. 8, 2018 at Koch Arena.

Wichita State women’s basketball dropped their third consecutive home game Saturday to Creighton.

The Shockers’ comeback bid was held off, as Creighton closed out the game 83-71.

WSU played without five players, who were held out of competition due to “team violations.”

“We want to win, but we are going to do it the right way,” WSU Head Coach Keitha Adams said. “We want our players to do the right things on and off the court.”

Creighton shot 43.9 percent from three on 41 attempts.

“We had to get into the half-court traps to create offense for us, but the half-court trap also let some people loose,” Adams said. “There were some times that they got some wide open looks because we were trying to do something defensively.”

The Bluejays led by 11 at halftime. WSU tied the game entering the fourth quarter, but Creighton responded with more firepower on offense.

“I thought we played extremely hard and got ourselves back in it,” Adams said. “[We] finished the third quarter sitting right where you want to be, and in the fourth quarter, they just outplayed us.”

Jaylyn Agnew, an Andover native, had 22 points while shooting six of 12 from behind the arc for Creighton.

Cesaria Ambrosio had five points, three assists, and one rebound in 21 minutes off the bench. Shyia Smith and Alyssia Faye each had career-highs. Smith scored 17 and Faye had 15.

Jada Peacock, Jaida Hampton, Maya Brewer, Dawnyel Lair, and Ashley Reid did not suit up due to “team violations.”

With the loss the Shockers drop to 5-4 on the season as they look to get back in the win column Tuesday against Grambling State at Koch Arena.