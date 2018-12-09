Five players serve one-game suspension

Wichita State head coach Keitha Adams before a time-out during their game against Oklahoma State on Nov. 27, 2018 at Koch Arena.

Wichita State head coach Keitha Adams before a time-out during their game against Oklahoma State on Nov. 27, 2018 at Koch Arena.

Wichita State head coach Keitha Adams before a time-out during their game against Oklahoma State on Nov. 27, 2018 at Koch Arena.

Five Wichita State women’s basketball players did not suit up in the team’s home game against Creighton on Saturday.

The players — Jada Peacock, Dawnyel Lair, Jaida Hampton, Maya Brew, and Ashley Reid — were held out of the competition for “team violations,” according to WSU Head Coach Keitha Adams.

“We want to win, but we are going to do it the right way,” Adams said. “We want our players to do the right things on and off the court.”

Adams did not clarify what violation the five players had committed. A WSU athletic department official further relayed that the players did not suit up due to a “team violation.”

Adams did not say whether or not the players would be eligible for the team’s Tuesday game with Grambling State.

“Hopefully with time,” Adams said of the five players’ return.

WSU, short-staffed, lost to Creighton 83-71.