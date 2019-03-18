Wichita State’s Grier Jones to retire

Grier Jones will retire at the end of the year.

Grier Jones will retire at the end of the year.

Grier Jones will retire at the end of the year.

Wichita State men’s golf coach Grier Jones will retire after 24 years.

Jones led the Shockers to 15 Missouri Valley Conference championships. He is a 13-time Missouri Valley Conference Coach of the Year.

Before his start with the Shockers, Jones was a 14-year PGA tour veteran. He was also the 1969 PGA Tour Rookie of the Year. He’s received honors from the Kansas Sports Hall of Fame, inducted for both accomplishments as a player and a coach.

Jones said he will most remember his interactions with players more than anything.

“Seeing those kids graduate and go on to become good adults, those will be the things that I will remember the most,” Jones said.