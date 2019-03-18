Wichita State’s Grier Jones to retire
Wichita State men’s golf coach Grier Jones will retire after 24 years.
Jones led the Shockers to 15 Missouri Valley Conference championships. He is a 13-time Missouri Valley Conference Coach of the Year.
Before his start with the Shockers, Jones was a 14-year PGA tour veteran. He was also the 1969 PGA Tour Rookie of the Year. He’s received honors from the Kansas Sports Hall of Fame, inducted for both accomplishments as a player and a coach.
Jones said he will most remember his interactions with players more than anything.
“Seeing those kids graduate and go on to become good adults, those will be the things that I will remember the most,” Jones said.
