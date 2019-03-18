Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower

Menu

Wichita State’s Grier Jones to retire

Sean Marty, Reporter|March 18, 2019

Grier+Jones+will+retire+at+the+end+of+the+year.+
Back to Article
Back to Article

Wichita State’s Grier Jones to retire

Grier Jones will retire at the end of the year.

Grier Jones will retire at the end of the year.

Marshal Sunner

Grier Jones will retire at the end of the year.

Marshal Sunner

Marshal Sunner

Grier Jones will retire at the end of the year.

Wichita State men’s golf coach Grier Jones will retire after 24 years.

Jones led the Shockers to 15 Missouri Valley Conference championships. He is a 13-time Missouri Valley Conference Coach of the Year.

Marshall Sunner
Men’s golf coach Grier Jones and family.

Before his start with the Shockers, Jones was a 14-year PGA tour veteran. He was also the 1969 PGA Tour Rookie of the Year. He’s received honors from the Kansas Sports Hall of Fame, inducted for both accomplishments as a player and a coach.

Jones said he will most remember his interactions with players more than anything.

“Seeing those kids graduate and go on to become good adults, those will be the things that I will remember the most,” Jones said.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Tags: , ,

About the Photographer
Marshall Sunner, Reporter

Marshall Sunner is a reporter for The Sunflower.

Sunner is a freshman at Wichita State.

Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Other stories filed under Golf

Golf is a family tradition
Golf is a family tradition
Torgerson wins 2018 AAC Women’s Golf Championship
Torgerson wins 2018 AAC Women’s Golf Championship
Bishop prepares for final season at Wichita State
Bishop prepares for final season at Wichita State
Golf tees off Monday

Wichita State golf continues to strive for success, with both teams starting their seasons on Monday. For the men, Grant Bennett, the 2014 MVC Newcom...

Women’s golf beats semester stroke average at Arkansas tournament

The Wichita State’s women’s golf team finished in seventh place out of 15 teams Tuesday at the Little Rock Golf Classic in Hot Springs Village, Ar...

Other stories filed under Sports

Softball senior out for season
Softball senior out for season
Increased 3-point distance, shorter shot-clock and other rule changes will be in play in the NIT
Increased 3-point distance, shorter shot-clock and other rule changes will be in play in the NIT
Wichita State to play Furman on Wednesday in the National Invitational Tournament
Wichita State to play Furman on Wednesday in the National Invitational Tournament
PHOTOS: Wichita State falls one possession shy of AAC Championship
PHOTOS: Wichita State falls one possession shy of AAC Championship
Jamarius Burton: ‘This program is headed for brighter days’
Jamarius Burton: ‘This program is headed for brighter days’
Navigate Left
  • Wichita State’s Grier Jones to retire

    Columns

    Marty: Watch for these 5 teams as a possible Cinderella in the NCAA Tournament

  • Wichita State’s Grier Jones to retire

    Softball

    Softball senior out for season

  • Wichita State’s Grier Jones to retire

    Softball

    Bredbennner thrown from game, Shockers drop game at Oklahoma State

  • Wichita State’s Grier Jones to retire

    Men's Basketball

    McDuffie, Haynes-Jones lead Wichita State to victory on senior night

  • Wichita State’s Grier Jones to retire

    Men's Basketball

    Markis McDuffie transformed from ‘Gumby’ to a ‘true warrior’

Navigate Right