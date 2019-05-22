Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower

WSU adjunct professor, alumnus running for mayor of Wichita

Kylie Cameron, Editor in Chief|May 22, 2019

Wichita State political science lecturer and Kansas state Rep. Brandon Whipple (D) announced his intent to run for mayor of Wichita on Wednesday.

Brandon Whipple, Wichita State adjunct professor and state representative, announced his intent to run for mayor of Wichita on Wednesday.

Whipple is the first sitting office holder to challenge the current mayor, Jeff Longwell. Whipple has not responded to a request for comment by The Sunflower.

Whipple is a Democrat who has represented south Wichita’s 96th district in the Kansas House since 2012. He earned his Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees from Wichita State, according to his House campaign website.

According to WSU’s class registration portal, Whipple will still be teaching two sections of American Politics this fall at WSU.

WSU Political Science Department Head Neal Allen said he would not comment on Whipple’s candidacy “at this time.”

Aside from Longwell, other candidates for mayor include Marty Mork, Brock Booker, and Ian Demory, according to the Sedgwick County Elections office. The filing deadline is June 3.

During the 2016 session, Whipple used underaged interns as designated drivers after work hours in Topeka. Wichita State, after these allegations were reported by The Sunflower, decided not to investigate him. Vice President for Strategic Communications Lou Heldman said in his official response for the university that “asking a legislative intern to serve as a designated driver isn’t illegal or immoral.”

