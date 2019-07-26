Self Made's Elijah Johnson dribbles the ball during The Basketball Tournament's first round game against Sideline Cancer on Thursday inside Charles Koch Arena.

TBT: No. 3 Self Made trounced by No. 6 Sideline Cancer in Wichita Regional opener

WICHITA– Charles Koch Arena came to life Thursday evening for the first round of The Basketball Tournament. The first game of the night presented a match-up with Kansas’s alumni team, and No. 3 seeded Self Made, against the No. 6 seeded Sideline Cancer.

The Roundhouse was electric from the start of lineup introductions. Wichita native Perry Ellis got the start for the KU alumni, and fans, those dressed both in red and blue or yellow, gave the former Jayhawk a standing ovation. But the excitement would soon turn to panic for Self Made, and their fans, just 59 seconds into the game.

After Sideline Cancer’s Marcus Keene scored the first five points of the game, Ellis got an opportunity to score the team’s inaugural bucket. Ellis used one pump-fake and went for the up and under layup. Sideline Cancer’s Eric Thompson blocked him from behind, and Ellis went to the floor.

Then Ellis stayed on the floor, grabbing his knee. The former Jayhawk would not return to the game after being helped off of the floor by trainers.

Self Made could get no traction in the game afterwards either.

Sideline Cancer punished the former Jayhawks from start to finish on both ends of the floor, forcing 12 total turnovers and hitting 13 three-pointers on 40.6 percent shooting from deep. Self Made shot just 41.4 percent from the floor, and 30.4 percent from downtown.

“We came in knowing it’d be a hostile environment,” Sideline Cancer guard Maurice Creek said. “Last year we went out in the first round. As a team we weren’t going to let that happen again, and we didn’t.”

“Last year left a bitter taste in our mouths, we didn’t want to taste that again.”

Creek finished the night as the leading scorer for either team, recording 23 points on 8 for 13 shooting. He also recorded three rebounds and one assist. Marcus Keene finished with 16 points, three rebounds, and two assists.

For Self Made, Mario Little led the scoring haul with 21 points. Kevin Young scored 14 points. Darrell Arthur, a 10-year NBA veteran, struggled the entire night, scoring six points on 3 for 11 shooting. He had just four rebounds and two assists to add to his total.

“They just outplayed us,” Little said after the loss. “We had a couple stretches where we felt like we were back in it, and then they came back and hit us in our mouth.”

“It wasn’t the way we wanted to go out.”

With the tournament rules, Self Made is eliminated from the tournament.

Edit: Self Made’s Perry Ellis suffered a torn right patellar tendon 59 seconds into the opening round of TBT on Thursday. The former Jayhawk told the Kansas City Star late that night that he would receive surgery sometime next week.