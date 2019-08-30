Here are some of August’s eye-catching crime log entries

EDITOR’S NOTE: As of 9 p.m. Thursday, Wichita State University Police Department’s daily crime log had 69 reports in August. Here are some of the more eye-catching entries.

At 8:04 a.m. Aug. 2, officers received a report of males “loading machine guns” into the backseat of a vehicle. Parking lot video later revealed two males loading a bicycle into the backseat of a vehicle.

At 1:02 a.m. Aug. 4, officers assisted Wichita police on a case in which a student was “involved in an attempted extortion via social media.” WPD is handling the case since it happened off campus.

“There was a person claiming to be from the Philippines [that] was video-calling the student, and when he answers the phone, no one was on the other end,” WSUPD Chief Rodney Clark said, reading from the police report. “The person who was calling the student then recorded him and edited the footage with pornographic material.”

Clark said the incident is one example of a common international scheme.



“They’ll try and get you on the phone and use your voice or image and then say, ‘If you don’t give us money, we’ll send out these images,’” Clark said.

At 3:30 p.m. Aug. 7, an unknown person took the catalytic converter from a university shuttle bus in Lot No. 19 East. The case is still under investigation.

At 9:38 a.m. Aug. 16, a BB gun was found in the grass by Lot No. 19. It was turned into the lost and found.

At 9:25 a.m. Aug. 19, a female student was struck by a white truck while crossing a crosswalk on WuShock Drive near the parking garage.

“The truck stopped and she said two males got out of it — one white male and one black male,” Clark said.

At the time of the incident, the female did not want any help or medical attention. But Clark said she filed a report the following day.

“That makes it kind of hard for us to find the person that may have did it,” Clark said. “The closer you are to something happening when you say something, it’s easier for us to help.”

At 12:42 p.m. Aug. 21, officers checked on a vehicle stopped in the road with the driver passed out behind the wheel. The 72-year-old male driver was determined to be under the influence and booked into jail.

At 6:04 p.m. Aug. 22, officers checked on a female outside Ablah Library who was “not wearing shoes and smoking.” The female was found to be unaffiliated with the university and escorted off campus.

At 6:44 p.m. Aug. 23, during Clash of the Colleges, a WSUPD officer driving a gator struck an illegally parked vehicle. Clark said the officer got out to talk to the vehicle owner, and the owner didn’t want to take any action.

“[The officer] had like four injured people with him in there that he was trying to help,” Clark said. “It was kind of innocuous — he just came by and scraped [the parked truck] a little bit.”

At 11:20 p.m. Aug. 24, an officer saw a physical alteration between a male and a female at 4800 E. 21st St. North. The case is being handled by WPD.