Wichita State releases annual security and fire safety report

Wichita State University released its 2018 security and fire safety report Monday.

The report tallies and categorizes all crimes and fires at Wichita State’s main campus, as well as its satellite campuses and the National Center for Aviation Training at WSU Tech.

At WSU’s main campus, there was an increase in motor vehicle thefts on non-campus property from zero in 2017 to 10 in 2018. There were two reports of motor vehicle theft on campus in 2018, just one more than the previous year.

Reported burglaries went down from 14 in 2017 to zero in 2018, but non-campus property burglaries went up from one to five.

While dating violence went down from four reports on campus to two, domestic violence went up from zero in all instances to four on campus and six on non-campus property.

There was only one reported rape in 2018 that occurred on non-campus property. There were no reports of rape on campus property last year. There was one reported rape at 2017, which the report says occurred at a residence hall.

There was only one reported hate crime in 2018.

“It was simple assault with race as a bias,” the report states.

There were no reports of hate crimes in 2017.

Nearly 100 disciplinary referrals were reported for alcohol violations at residence hall in 2018, about the same as the previous year. Between 2016 and 2017, referrals for alcohol violations nearly doubled from 57 to 101.

Disciplinary referrals for drug abuse violations doubled from eight in 2017 to 16 in 2018.

The report is released annually in compliance with the Clery Act, a federal statute mandating that universities receiving federal financial aid report annual crime statistics, maintain a daily crime log, and provide “timely reports” for criminal activity that is considered an ongoing threat to the campus community.

The security report includes crimes that occurred on campus, public property within and immediately adjacent to campus — such as streets, sidewalks, and parking facilities — and non-campus institutions related to the university’s educational purposes and frequently used by students, such as fraternity and sorority houses.