Say goodbye to Wheatshocker and part of the Wichita State golf course. They will be making way for future campus buildings.

Shockers, Easterling get first title of the season at Herb Wimberly Invitational

Over the weekend, Shocker men’s golf took home their first title of the season. It also marked the first title in the Judd Easterling era.

WSU traveled to Las Cruces, New Mexico, for the Herb Wimberly Invitational on Monday and Tuesday. WSU held off New Mexico State for the team title by a total of three stokes.

Sophomore Dawson Lewis shot six-under-par for the tournament and finished tied for first place. He improved by four strokes the best score of his career, which he tallied at the Joe Feagnes Invitational earlier this season.

The Shockers had three of their five participants finish in the top 10 in the tournament. Redshirt sophomore Zac Owens finished tied for fourth place, shooting one-under-par for the tournament. Sophomore Grayson Wallace finished tied for 10th after shooting a final round of 68, which catapulted him 19 spots up the leaderboard in the final round.

For the second consecutive tournament, freshman Joe Bultman finished in the top 20 as he shot five-over-par. He finished the tournament in a tie for 20th. Sophomore Brock Pohill finished in a tie for 28th after going eight-over-par for the tournament.

Next up, the Shockers will conclude the fall schedule as they travel to Palm Harbor, Florida, for the Intercollegiate at Innisbrook. The tournament runs from October 28-29.