Freshman forward seen in walking boot
DeAntoni Gordon, a freshman on the Wichita State men’s basketball team, was seen on campus Sunday in a walking boot.
Head Coach Gregg Marshall did not mention any injury regarding Gordon during media day last Tuesday, and the freshman was not in a boot then.
There is no other information on the injury at this time.
Gordon is a 6-7 power forward from Mobile, Alabama. He was a consensus three-star prospect in high school and was ranked as the third best player in the state of Alabama by 247Sports.
Playing in the EYBL summer circuit, Gordon averaged 11.5 points per game on 61% shooting in 16 total games.
Marshall Sunner is the Sports Editor for The Sunflower.
