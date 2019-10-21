Freshman forward seen in walking boot

DeAntoni Gordon poses for a picture during media day on Oct. 15 inside Charles Koch Arena.

DeAntoni Gordon poses for a picture during media day on Oct. 15 inside Charles Koch Arena.

DeAntoni Gordon poses for a picture during media day on Oct. 15 inside Charles Koch Arena.

DeAntoni Gordon, a freshman on the Wichita State men’s basketball team, was seen on campus Sunday in a walking boot.

Head Coach Gregg Marshall did not mention any injury regarding Gordon during media day last Tuesday, and the freshman was not in a boot then.

There is no other information on the injury at this time.

Gordon is a 6-7 power forward from Mobile, Alabama. He was a consensus three-star prospect in high school and was ranked as the third best player in the state of Alabama by 247Sports.

Playing in the EYBL summer circuit, Gordon averaged 11.5 points per game on 61% shooting in 16 total games.